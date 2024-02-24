It’s a Taste of Heaven! Where To Find The Best Soup In New Jersey

One of my favorite comfort foods is soup. There is just something comforting and satisfying about a delicious bowl of really good soup. If I have to put one soup, because I like so many, on the top of my list I would have to go with the classic chicken noodle soup. It's always been my favorite and when you get a fantastic bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup it's a great dish! Don't forget to grab some saltines for me also.

According to All Recipes, these are the most popular soups

10. Mushroom Soup

9. Chicken Tortilla Soup

8. Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

7. Spicy Chicken Soup

6. Minestrone

5. Zuppa Toscana

4. Ham and Potato Soup

3. Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

2. Chicken Noodle Soup

1. Italian Sausage Soup

According to NJ.com, the best soup in New Jersey can be found in Heaven, yes Heaven's Delite in Newark. It's a simple little soup place that people love and now I need to try because their soups sound delicious. "Welcome to Heaven’s Delite, where you’ll find the state’s best soups. No designer or deluxe soups here; chicken noodle, chicken vegetable, navy bean, split pea and cream of chicken are available every day, with clam chowder available on Mondays, potato and broccoli on Tuesdays, beef stew on Wednesdays, turkey chili on Thursdays and cream of broccoli on Fridays. Heaven’s Delite is open until 1:30 p.m. or until the soup runs out."

Now that I have written this article I need a great bowl of soup. Have you been to Heaven's Delite? Let us know your review of their soups, and post your comments below.

