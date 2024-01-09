Grab the Mustard, It’s The BEST Hot Dog In New Jersey

So when I was a teenager, one of my early jobs was to run an ice cream truck here at the Jersey Shore. Back in the days when we would scour the Shore looking for great neighborhoods to sell our "chocolate eclairs and strawberry shortcakes". Good Humor had nothing to do with jokes and on a 95-degree summer afternoon there was no joking about an icey cold lemon Italian ice that saved you from melting on the beach.

Ice Cream Truck Unsplash.com karl muscat loading...

So back to our topic lol. When I worked the ice cream truck, I had one location, Manahawkin Lake, where I was parked next to another mobile food attraction the "hot dog truck". I quickly realized it was very convenient to grab a few chili dogs each day for lunch. It was my summer of "the dog". It was 1982 and I had the perfect hot dog recipe. It was a delicious "beef" hot dog on a steamed bun with chopped onion, mustard, and chili. That, for me, is a perfect hot dog. That summer of 82' I sold lots of cones and reinvested in the chili dog lol.

Chili Dog Unsplash.com Amanda Lim loading...

In a recent article by Taste of Home, they published a list of the "best" hot dogs in America by breaking them down to the best in each state. Their pick for New Jersey is Jimmy Buff's with two locations here in the Garden State.

Jimmy Buff's Google Maps loading...

Jimmy Buff's has two locations, West Orange (above) and Kenilworth (below), New Jersey. According to Taste of Home, "We all know classics like the Chicago dog, but let Jimmy Buff’s introduce you to the Italian Dog. This hot dog is topped with peppers, onions and fried potatoes—what’s not to like?"

Jimmy Buff's Google Maps loading...

