Experts Warn New Jerseyans to Remove These 6 Things From Your Wallet Immediately

Ladies, I know your purse is packed with all kinds of things, because I know mine is.

When I clean out my purse, I'm like what is this? Where did I get that? It's crazy.

When we talk about the wallet, if you're anything like me, you just keep stuffing things in it.

There are things that experts are telling us and reminding us to start cutting own the stuff in our wallets and purses, for our own good.

Get our free mobile app

So with our stuffed purses and wallets, sometimes when we go into a grocery store, or a cafe, or Wawa, did you ever just misplace your wallet? Did you ever leave a store without your wallet and you totally forgot.

Especially, since we don't get bags here in New Jersey any more and our hands are full. It's happened to me. And let's not even talk about my keys, I tend to lose them all the time.

This happens way to much where your wallet could end up in the wrong hands. Someone picking up from a counter or possibly pickpocketing it out of your wallet. Most likely, though unfortunately, we leave our wallets behind and then that's when it gets in the wrong hand.

Here are the latest numbers available, more than 1.1 million reports of identity theft were reported in 2022. WOW, that's a lot. I don't want that happening to you or me.

Most of these things that criminals find are in your wallet or purse. They can find information on your bank account and your social security card, if you carry it in there.

What items do I need to REMOVE from my wallet or purse immediately, experts say?

#1 - Social Security Card - Leave this at home in a safe place.

stockpho4u, istockphoto stockpho4u, istockphoto loading...

#2 - Checks - Leave your check book at home, do not allow anyone to have your account numbers.

kitzcorner, getty images kitzcorner, getty images loading...

#3 - Multiple Credit Cards - Maybe apple pay would work best here so we don't have to carry them all in our wallets or purse, I'm guilty of this.

scanrail, getty stock, thinsktock scanrail, getty stock, thinsktock loading...

#4 - Spare Key to Your House - I didn't even think of this, but if they find your address on a check or a piece of mail, they can find your home and possibly break in. It's so scary that we even have to think of this.

natee meepian, getty images natee meepian, getty images loading...

#5 - Password Cheat Sheet - Can you imagine, if you're like me you jot down notes that has all my passwords for EVERYTHING, please don't keep that in your purse or wallet.

perfectlab, getty images perfectlab, getty images loading...

#6 - Receipts - Surprising to me, I had no idea seasoned thieves could use these to steal our credit card information. Kiplinger explains that thieves that are really good at being shady can use the last five digits of your credit card that’s stamped on that receipt and merchant information to phish for the other numbers. Once they have those, they can use your name (which is also printed on your receipt) to shop wherever their hearts desire. Crazy.

trongnguyen, getty images trongnguyen, getty images loading...

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson