It's a re-opening that many have been waiting for in Toms River, and the Bandwagon Diner has opened its doors once again on Route 37 in Toms River. So many in Ocean County have been waiting for the return of this popular diner.

So why is it that we love diners? I think it's the simplicity of it. It's a casual atmosphere that's comfortable for everyone. The food is home to "comfort food". Classic dishes that bring us back to supper at home with our family. Affordable dining is another great part of the "diner" experience, so these are some of the things I think make diners so popular.

A diner that many loved here at the Jersey Shore was the Bandwagon Diner. The Bandwagon was a fav of many and recently it went through a major renovation project. The diner has been closed for a time while the work was being done and this past week it was finally time to open the doors and let folks enjoy the "new" Bandwagon Diner right on Route 37 in Toms River. From the looks of the parking lot it has been a very popular re-opening.

When I drove by this week it was packed. So what were your thoughts? Did you get a chance to try out the "new" Bandwagon Diner? How was the look of the new re-design? Post your comments below and good luck to the Bandwagon family as they start the next chapter here in Ocean County, I'll be in for a bite very soon.

