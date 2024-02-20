It started in 1993 and now is in its 31st year the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge continues to grow and more and more participants take part and more and more spectators come to watch this annual winter event.

Get our free mobile app

Ocean Unsplash.com Kendal loading...

Millions participate in the Special Olympics program, according to their statistics "Our 5 million Special Olympics athletes—ages 8 years old and up—come from over 200 Programs. We also have a Young Athletes program for children ages 2 to 7."

Special Olympics Unsplash.com Nathan Anderson loading...

Here in New Jersey, the Special Olympics has had strong participation for over 50 years. According to New Jersey Special Olympics, "Formal programming in NJ began in 1969, when six participants from the Bayonne Recreation Department and twelve participants from the E.R. Johnstone Training Center in Bordentown, represented NJ at the Eastern Regional Special Olympics at the University of Maryland. It was evident after that event that much improvement was needed. The athletes from the Garden State had few uniforms, little equipment and their training was lacking. Fast forward fifty years and you will find that New Jersey has become one of the premier Special Olympics programs in the world and a leader in the Unified Sports® and Young Athletes™ programs, as well as our own Camp Shriver, that takes place each Summer."

Special Olympics Unsplash.com Nathan Anderson loading...

Everything You Need To Know About This Saturday's Polar Bear Plunge In Seaside Heights, New Jersey 🐻‍❄️ (Data from NJ.COM)

Saturday, February 24, at 1 p.m.

The main beach between Webster and Dupont Avenues in Seaside Heights

Registration opens at 9 a.m

The walk-up registration fee is $125.

The Seaside Heights Polar Plunge is the Largest Winter Plunge in New Jersey

This Year Could Possibly See Close To 8,000 Participants.

CLICK HERE FOR PLUNGE DETAILS

Look for Townsquare Media at this year's event and good luck to all those taking the chilly plunge. The forecast is calling for Partly Sunny Skies and High of 43* ... Ocean water temps averaging around 42*

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system