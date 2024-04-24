Should Electric Bike Riders In New Jersey Need To Have License and Registration?
So this post is an open-ended question to get a feel for what residents around the state are thinking. Do people who ride electric bicycles need a license and registration here in New Jersey? According to Njbikeped.org, "There is no license or registration required for e-bikes at the state level, although some towns may offer registration. As per NJSA 39:4-14.16, you can ride your e-bike on bike lanes, streets, highways, and roadways in New Jersey, except for those where all bicycle traffic is restricted by regulation."
For the record, I do not have an electric bike and don't wanna sponsor legislation to require licenses and registration for them. I was recently driving, a car when I saw someone pass through traffic on an electric bike and I wondered if they require licenses and registration and why he didn't have a helmet on. He was going fast enough that if he crashed he would get hurt and without a helmet, he'd possibly get a significant injury.
Should Electric Bike Riders In New Jersey Need To Have License and Registration? Here's What You At Home Had To Say.....
Joe: Yesssssssssssssssssss
Dwayne: No! We don't need government controlling / regulating us for electric bikes. Let those who ride choose for themselves.
Michele: Yes! They are all over and in and outta traffic and worse then the cars on the roads. Anything with a motor needs a license. They made me get a license for my moped and it didn't go nowhere near as fast as those electric bikes do now.
Dawn: No
John: Yes. They exceed 25 mph.
April: Yes just like anything else that is on the roads everything needs to be street-legal
Slade: No why give the state any more money
Edward: Yes. If it’s got a motor it needs to be registered and regulated
Willy: That and helmets!
Bud: Yes and Helmets
Wanda: No way. Govt can’t handle what they are supposed to now.
Jim: Nooo, it's bad enough in this freaking state license for this license for that too many things they are making you have a license for....
Pamela: Might as well include electric wheelchairs and shopping carts.
Paul: They need to have lights.
These are just some of the comments regarding this question. What do you think? Post your thoughts below.
