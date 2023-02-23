Check your accounts: NJ bank customers could get duplicate charges

💲 Citizens Bank said it is aware of problems with duplicate charges

💲 The bank blamed a “technical posting issue" on its social media platforms

💲 There are 113 Citizen Bank branches in New Jersey

Many Citizen Bank customers have been surprised by duplicate charges to their accounts that left some with negative balances.

The bank in a one-sentence statement at the top of its website Wednesday stated it is working to quickly resolve duplicate transactions on customer accounts and asked for customer patience. A similar pre-recorded message was played for callers to the customer service line.

The message was no longer on the website Thursday morning.

Missing money, duplicate charges

One account holder told 6 ABC Action News she was overcharged at least four times on her account. Another customer told WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, that automatic charges to her account were paid more than once.

Customers wrote about the issue in the comments on the bank's Facebook page.

"I need my money back, my account is in negative," one customer wrote.

"Still missing over $13k in deposits that were taken from my account between last night and this morning. A few transactions from the 'duplicate' issue were refunded but I’m still missing money that was already in the account," another customer wrote.

The bank in its responses blamed a “technical posting issue" but did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Thursday morning.

