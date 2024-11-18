Egg Prices are Still So High in New Jersey, Why?

It's the incredible, edible egg. We go through so many eggs in our house.

Scrambled and sunny-side up eggs might have to be put on hold for a little bit.

Prices for eggs just keep increasing. Hopefully, we'll see a discount on groceries soon in a grocery store. But, it looks like there won't be any price relief with eggs. UGG!

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, eggs have been spiking in price and it's the biggest increase of any food.

Are you wondering why the delicious egg prices are going up? Well, the main culprit for egg prices rising is the bird flu, according to cnn.com.

There are fewer eggs because birds are getting sick which make the prices go way up.

And, Phil Lempert from supermarketguru.com says: “Bird flu is the number one reason for higher prices.

There is clearly an egg supply shortage. It doesn't matter which grocery store I go to, there aren't a lot of eggs sitting around, like before. I used to see tons of cases of eggs, large and x-large sizes.

Because of bird flu, nearly 101 million birds across 48 US states since January 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So, what's going on with all the chickens getting bird flu? Phil Lembert (supermarketguru.com) says: “Think about how they are housed: small spaces with lots of chickens. When one chicken gets bird flu, they’ve got to cull the entire flock. That’s the problem.”

I didn't even think of how the chickens are houses, but it's so true. Let's hope and pray the birds stop getting sick and our egg prices go back down.

