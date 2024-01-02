NJ spot with the ‘best pizza in town’ is closing for good

HADDONFIELD — A popular pizza joint that opened its doors during the pandemic has announced that it plans to close for good in early 2024.

But the restaurant's story may not be completely over.

Pizza Crime, located on Kings Highway, announced on Instagram on Monday that the shop will be closing.

"Thank you to our local patrons and the Haddonfield community for all your support these last few years!" the post says.

According to the post, the business will remain open and honor gift cards through January.

"2024 just started and I hate it already. Best pizza in town ❤️😢," one commenter said in response to the post.

"Noooooo! 😢 thank you for making the best pizza and the care and creativity you put into this restaurant! You will be missed," said another.



But fans of Pizza Crime may not be totally out of luck. The Instagram post hints at "exciting new opportunities" for the business.

"Stay tuned on our social media platforms to see what's to come," the post says. "This is not a goodbye, but a see you soon!"

Pizza Crime, which promotes its pizza as "so good it should be illegal," got its start as a booth at the Haddonfield Farmers Market in 2018. The storefront opened in August 2020.

Pizza Crime's pepper-jawni pizza (house-made mozzarella, pepperoni, and Sicilian oregano) earned the No. 1 spot on nj.com's list of the best pizza pies in the Garden State in 2023.

