Don’t Bother Trying to Donate These Items to New Jersey Goodwill
Don't Bother Trying to Donate These Items to New Jersey Goodwill
We are currently in the midst of a cleaning and reorganizing initiative here at the radio station. We got new people in the office and changed things around. As we did that, we found stuff we don't need anymore. Instead of throwing it away, we're giving it to local groups that can use it.
We have things to donate, like tables, chairs, TVs, office supplies, and exercise equipment (though I wonder why we have exercise stuff). We're looking for places that can use these things. We found charities like Goodwill that will take them.
If you have things to donate, sharing Goodwill's list of what's great to donate and what you shouldn't include would be useful.
From Goodwill, Please Donate…
- Books, Movies, Records
- Clothing and Accessories
- Collectibles and Antiques
- Domestics (linens, curtains & bedding)
- Electronics (VCRs, DVD players, computers, radios, CD players, stereos, tvs)
- Exercise & Sports Equipment
- Furniture & Home Décor
- Wheelchairs
- Walkers, Canes, Crutches
- Housewares (dishes, glassware, kitchen utensils, small appliances)
- Jewelry
- Shoes
- Toys & Games
- Unopened Medical Supplies
Don’t Donate…
- Appliances-large (refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, air conditioners, etc.)
- Appliance-small (in non working condition)
- Baby Items (recalled items, car seats, cribs, walkers, play pens, etc)
- Bowling balls
- Carpet/Carpet Padding
- Clothing that is badly soiled, stained, wet or damp
- Construction material (doors, sinks, cabinets, etc.)
- Cosmetics, fragrances, personal care or skin care products
- Weapons (knives, swords, firearms, martial arts weapons, etc)
- Gas grills
- Food
- Furniture unfit for resale (ripped, stained, broken, etc)
- Encyclopedias
- Fireworks
- Kerosene or Electric Heaters
- Lawnmowers/Weedwackers
- Lumber, scrap metal or iron
- Mattresses/Waterbeds/Box springs
- Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, CPAP machines
- Paint, pesticides, aerosols, and other toxic substances
- Pianos
- Propane tanks
- Sofa beds
- Tires/Tire Rims/Wheels
- Toilets or plumbing fixtures
- Traditional recyclables (glass, newsprint, office paper, plastics, magazines)
- Typewriters
Find a goodwill location near you here.
How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To?
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan