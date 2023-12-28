Don't Bother Trying to Donate These Items to New Jersey Goodwill

We are currently in the midst of a cleaning and reorganizing initiative here at the radio station. We got new people in the office and changed things around. As we did that, we found stuff we don't need anymore. Instead of throwing it away, we're giving it to local groups that can use it.

We have things to donate, like tables, chairs, TVs, office supplies, and exercise equipment (though I wonder why we have exercise stuff). We're looking for places that can use these things. We found charities like Goodwill that will take them.

If you have things to donate, sharing Goodwill's list of what's great to donate and what you shouldn't include would be useful.

From Goodwill, Please Donate…

Books, Movies, Records

Clothing and Accessories

Collectibles and Antiques

Domestics (linens, curtains & bedding)

Electronics (VCRs, DVD players, computers, radios, CD players, stereos, tvs)

Exercise & Sports Equipment

Furniture & Home Décor

Wheelchairs

Walkers, Canes, Crutches

Housewares (dishes, glassware, kitchen utensils, small appliances)

Jewelry

Shoes

Toys & Games

Unopened Medical Supplies

Don’t Donate…

Appliances-large (refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, air conditioners, etc.)

Appliance-small (in non working condition)

Baby Items (recalled items, car seats, cribs, walkers, play pens, etc)

Bowling balls

Carpet/Carpet Padding

Clothing that is badly soiled, stained, wet or damp

Construction material (doors, sinks, cabinets, etc.)

Cosmetics, fragrances, personal care or skin care products

Weapons (knives, swords, firearms, martial arts weapons, etc)

Gas grills

Food

Furniture unfit for resale (ripped, stained, broken, etc)

Encyclopedias

Fireworks

Kerosene or Electric Heaters

Lawnmowers/Weedwackers

Lumber, scrap metal or iron

Mattresses/Waterbeds/Box springs

Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, CPAP machines

Paint, pesticides, aerosols, and other toxic substances

Pianos

Propane tanks

Sofa beds

Tires/Tire Rims/Wheels

Toilets or plumbing fixtures

Traditional recyclables (glass, newsprint, office paper, plastics, magazines)

Typewriters

Find a goodwill location near you here.