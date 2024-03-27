15 restaurants to get a great lobster dinner in New Jersey

🍽 Finding good lobster at the Jersey Shore is a given, right?

🍽 But there are some great lobster places all around the Garden State

🍽 Here are 15 NJ restaurants to get a great lobster dinner

New Jersey has so much to offer: beaches, mountains, farms, wineries, hiking trails, and tons and tons of restaurants of every cuisine.

As we head into the warmer months and summer just around the corner, it’s a great time to start thinking about where to score that succulent lobster dinner in the great Garden State. Whether you like it broiled or steamed, whole or tail, drawn with butter, or squeezed with lemon, there is a plethora of places to grab some amazing lobster.

Here are 15 of the best lobster restaurants in New Jersey.

The Lobster House (Facebook) The Lobster House (Facebook) loading...

906 Schellengers Landing Rd, Cape May

We cannot do a lobster restaurant list without mentioning The Lobster House in Cape May. Open for lunch and dinner year-round, 7 days a week, The Lobster House has been around for four generations.

It offers a variety of lobster dinners. The Lobster House Specialty consists of lobster tails, scallops, and shrimp served over linguine and garlic butter. The Port and Starboard is a petite filet mignon with half a stuffed broiled lobster. The Broiled Fisherman’s Wharf Platter is half of a one-pound lobster stuffed with crabmeat, a filet of flounder, scallops, clams casino, and a stuffed shrimp. The Schooner Dinner is a one-pound lobster, cherrystone clams, scallops, shrimp, and mussels served in a kettle.

Then, of course, there is the North Australian Lobster Tail dinner with crab meat stuffing. You can also choose a live lobster one to three pounds, served steamed or broiled.

Point Lobster Company (Facebook) Point Lobster Company (Facebook) loading...

1 St Louis Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Located in Point Beach for over 35 years, Point Lobster, a local fish market is the place to shop for lobster and other fresh fish. “Fresh shipments of lobsters are received from Maine and Nova Scotia on a daily basis. The crystal clear waters in our 30,000-pound holding system ensure that all our lobsters are packed and delivered live,” according to the website.

The restaurant portion features many lobster treats on the menu. Twin lobster tails are served with lemon, coleslaw, and a choice of seasoned fries, salad, or rice. Whole Maine lobsters come in three sizes: 1 ¼ pound, 1 ¾ pound, and 2 pounds. Enjoy them simply steamed with lemon and drawn butter or as a lobster bake with seasoned bliss potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, lemon, and drawn butter.

Salt Seafood and Oyster Bar (Facebook) Salt Seafood and Oyster Bar (Facebook) loading...

103 Church St, New Brunswick

While Salt is known for its oysters, they have a great lobster entrée on the menu. It consists of twin South African lobster tails with lemon, baked baby potatoes, asparagus, and chive butter. A must-try if you’re in the New Brunswick area!

Bahrs Landing (Facebook) Bahrs Landing (Facebook) loading...

2 Bay Ave, Highlands

Established in 1917, the Bahrs family has been serving lobster on the East Coast for over a century. It’s located at the entrance to Sandy Hook National Recreational Area in Highlands.

There is a menu dedicated to just lobster. Bahrs’ lobsters are sourced from Canada to New Jersey. The New Jersey lobster catch primarily comes from offshore boats sailing out to Point Pleasant. The Jersey boats set their traps about 100 miles out and 400 to 1000 feet deep along the walls of the Hudson Canyon. Choose from a 1/8 pound lobster to a 5-pound lobster for your dinner.

Also try the petite lobster tail platter (four 3 oz. Brazilian lobster tails), and lobster pot pie.

2nd Jetty (Google Street View) 2nd Jetty (Google Street View) loading...

140 Ocean Ave N, Sea Bright

A great place off the ocean is 2nd Jetty in Sea Bright where lobster is prevalent on the menu. Get it steamed, broiled, and stuffed with crab meat. The whole lobster fra diavlo is a 1.4-pound lobster served with shrimp, local clams, mussels, a spicy plum tomato sauce, and served over linguine.

Don Pepe (Google Street View) Don Pepe (Google Street View) loading...

844 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Since 1981, Don Pepe has been serving classic Spanish cuisine in the heart of Newark. Don Pepe’s is known for its lobster specials. Choose hard-shell Nova Scotia lobsters from two to four pounds. Langosta al Horno is another dish to try. This is lobster stuffed with crabmeat, shrimp, and scallops.

Mud City Crab House (Facebook) Mud City Crab House (Facebook) loading...

1185 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Mud City is one of the little marshy islands, often prone to flooding, to the north of Bay Avenue in Manahawkin. Mud City Crab House opened in 1999 in the tradition of this unique area where life is about good times. While they are known for their blue claw crabs, Mud City Crab House serves up some good lobster, too.

Enjoy twin lobster tails (2-4 oz. South African tails, split, grilled, and served with butter and lemon), steamed whole lobsters (from the cold waters of the North Atlantic, these lobsters are served steamed fresh out of the tank in sizes up to three pounds). There is also a steak and tail dish (8 oz. filet mignon and a 3-4 oz lobster tail).

Pub 199 (Facebook) Pub 199 (Facebook) loading...

199 Howard Blvd, Mt Arlington

Pub 199 is known for its fresh seafood.Choose from a whole lobster with baked potato, two lobster tails with baked potato, a shrimp cocktail with two lobster tails, two dozen clams with two lobster tails, a lobster tail with a T-bone steak, or a lobster tail with a Porterhouse steak.

Atlantic Offshore Fishery (Facebook) Atlantic Offshore Fishery (Facebook) loading...

212 Channel Dr, Point Pleasant Beach

The Atlantic Offshore Fishery is known for its local, wild-caught seafood right from the docks of Point Pleasant Beach straight to its restaurant tables. The steamed locally caught lobster is about 1 ½ pounds served with house-cut fries and coleslaw or salad.

The Angry Lobster platter is served over linguine with lobster, jalapeno, spicy marinara, and garlic. Also, enjoy the lobster, scallop, and shrimp scampi platter served with tomato and broccolini over linguine. The whole stuffed lobster is served with baked potato and corn.

Oyster Creek (Facebook) Oyster Creek (Facebook) loading...

41 N. Oyster Creek Road, Leeds Point

This waterfront restaurant in Galloway Township is a popular spot for seafood lovers. Oyster Creek serves a stuffed 8 oz Brazilian lobster tail with crab cake. The 1 ¼ lb. East Coast lobster is a whole lobster, steamed and cracked. The 1 ¼ lb. stuffed lobster dinner is served with crab cakes. Enjoy a grilled filet mignon or NY Strip paired with a 4 oz. or 8 oz. lobster tail, broiled or fried.

Boondocks (Facebook) Boondocks (Facebook) loading...

1 Marine Park, Red Bank

Open mid-May through mid-September, Red Bank’s hidden gem, Boondocks is “Key West and Maine meet in New Jersey,” according to its Facebook page. Sit back and relax with Jimmy Buffet tunes, while dining on lobster on the water. Bring your own wine.

Every Tuesday-Thursday, customers can “party like a lob*star.” Enjoy two lobsters, corn, and potato for $36.95 plus tax, starting at 4 p.m.

Boondock’s is scheduled to reopen for the season on May 21, 2024.

Klein's (Google Street View) Klein's (Google Street View) loading...

708 River Rd, Belmar

Open year-round but closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, Klein’s is a great place to get a lobster dinner. Enjoy a choice of 1-1/4 lb., 1 ½ lb., and 2 lb. steamed lobsters. There’s also a lobster roll filled with fresh lobster salad tossed with Klein’s homemade dressing, served on a buttered New England roll with a side of cole slaw and fries. For any other entrees, customers can add a 6 oz. cold water lobster tail to their plate.

Segovia (Google Street View) Segovia (Google Street View) loading...

150 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie

Family-owned and operated for four decades, Segovia offers an authentic Spanish dining experience. If you want a great lobster dinner, Segovia does not disappoint with its plethora of menu options. Order a whole Maine lobster (1 ¼ lb. lobster either steamed, broiled, or sauteed), Surf and Turf (10 oz. filet mignon and a 12 oz. lobster tail), twin baby lobster tails (two 5 oz. lobster tails seasoned and broiled), double whole lobster (two 1 ¼ whole lobster steamed, broiled, or sauteed), the Langosta Rellena (1 ¼ whole lobster stuffed with crab meat and shrimp. Warning: this takes 40 minutes to cook), and jumbo lobsters (ask your server for available sizes).

Beacon 70 (Google Street View) Beacon 70 (Google Street View) loading...

799 NJ-70, Brick Township

Overlooking the marina on the Metedeconk River, Beacon 70 in Brick has a variety of lobster dishes on its menu that keep customers coming back for more. On the raw bar menu, choose from a half or whole chilled lobster, The Chef’s Tower (Gulf shrimp, clams, oysters, crab cocktail, and a whole Maine lobster), or the Beacon 70 Tower (Gulf shrimp, clams, oysters, crab cocktail, tuna tartare, and whole Maine lobster). Also on the menu are live Maine lobsters (steamed, grilled, spicy tomato, or ginger scallion). Choose from 1 ½ lb. to 2 ½ lb. The grilled lobster is topped with chimichurri drizzle.

Every Wednesday at Beacon 70 is $25 Maine lobster night from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Shrimp Box (Google Street View) The Shrimp Box (Google Street View) loading...

75 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach

Now open for the 2024 season, The Shrimp Box is a great place to dine on lobster on the water. Enjoy a 1 ½ lb. or 2 1b. steamed lobster served with drawn butter, fries, and creamy slaw, or choose the Prime Surf & Turf (8 oz. filet mignon and 5 oz. South African lobster tail served with Yukon mashed potatoes, and asparagus).

Of course, there is an ocean full of restaurants across the Garden State that serve up some great lobster. So, wherever you go, enjoy.

