If you're on the hunt to save some cash on your weekly grocery haul here in New Jersey, you're not alone. A new study just revealed the top three grocery stores where you'll get the most bang for your buck.

If you’re looking to stretch your dollar on must-haves like milk, eggs, bread, and more these grocery stores are all of us.

There’s no shortage of grocery stores across the Garden State, and let’s be honest, most of us have that one store we stick to out of habit. It’s the one you know like the back of your hand. I’m the same way, it's my weekly routine.

Why Grocery Prices Matter More Than Ever in New Jersey

But when it comes to finding the lowest prices? That’s where things can get tricky.

The rankings come from BravoDeal, a site that tracks online discounts, coupons, and deals at grocery stores across the U.S.

As for what people are buying the most? No big surprises there: eggs, milk, chicken, frozen pizza, and laundry detergent top the list. But the real question is, where can you grab those eggs for the best price?

Top 3 Cheapest Grocery Stores in New Jersey

#1 - Aldi - Crowned America's most affordable grocery store. BravoDeal says Aldi has the cheapest prices for bread and the cheapest egg prices.

#2 - Lidl - Lidl, an average weekly cost of $54.24. BravoDeal said that the retailer had the most affordable frozen pizza.

#3 - Trader Joe's - an average weekly cost of $60.58. BravoDeal specifically cited the chain's competitive prices for a loaf of white bread ($1.99) and crunchy peanut butter ($2.49).

Rounding out the top 5 cheapest grocery stores is Walmart and Target.

Why Bulk Stores Like Costco Didn’t Make the Cut

The results might surprise you. Popular bulk-buying spots like Costco didn’t even crack the top three. Of course, stores like Costco and BJ’s Wholesale operate a little differently, their prices can seem higher because you’re purchasing in larger quantities.

I know plenty of people who swear by bulk shopping, but it’s not really my thing. For day-to-day grocery trips, I prefer something a bit more straightforward.

