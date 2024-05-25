If you are looking for a place to go in beautiful Cape May with room for the whole family, and accommodations for parties, reunions, and special events, then scenic Beach Plum Farm may be the perfect place for you to go. This rustic getaway is a perfect blend of beach, farm, ocean, and country all wrapped into one get spot in South Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

South Jersey Beach Plum Farm Cape May NJ loading...

I love Cape May, it is one of the most charming beach towns on the East Coast and if you have ever wanted a truly storybook Jersey Shore getaway, then this is the place to go. Beach Plum Farm is a perfect spot in Cape May to enjoy with your friends and family.

THE FARM KITCHEN: "Steps from your Cottage you'll find our homespun Kitchen, serving up farm-fresh breakfast and lunch selections from an ever-changing chalkboard menu".

FARM-TO-TABLE DINNERS: "Seasonally-driven menus highlight our Farm-to-Table Dinner Series. These plated dinners are a favorite for our Cottage guests—no matter the time of year".

THE BACKFIELDS: "Explore 62 acres of open space at your leisure. You're sure to discover new trails and patches with every visit—and our Innkeepers are on hand to show you the best spots."

There are several accommodations to stay at including the Whaler's Cottage, the Hidden and Hill Barns, the Winona Cottage, the Plum Barn, and the Winsome Cottage.

Cape May Beach Plum Farm, Cape May NJ loading...

"Beach Plum Farm is located less than two miles from Cape May’s historic downtown. Established by owners Curtis Bashaw and Will Riccio, this working farm is open to the public and welcomes visitors from near and far."

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein