Why Do People Make Bucket Lists?

People make bucket lists to keep track of the things they really want to do in life. Having a list helps them stay motivated, try new experiences, and focus on what’s most important. It’s a way to make the most of life, knowing time doesn’t last forever. I have a bucket list in my head, but I haven't taken it to pen and paper, aka writing it down.

My unofficial bucket list probably has a theme of "travel" and food, nothing thrilling, and no daredevil activities. Just fun, loved ones, and experiences. Travel is one of my favorite activities, and that's why travel is at the top of my bucket list.

What Is New Jersey's Bucket List Restaurant?

Lovefood did a recent article that listed the best bucket list restaurants in America. "Where would you go if you were given the chance to dine in every US state just once? From fine dining restaurants and award-winning cult favorite spots to historic diners and timeless cafés that have barely changed over the years, the choice is overwhelming."

New Chicken Spot To Visit In Ocean County

According to the Lovefood list of best bucket list restaurants in America, New Jersey's spot is located right at the ocean in Atlantic City. The choice in New Jersey to add to your bucket list is Dock's Oyster House. "Dock’s Oyster House truly is a restaurant that has stood the test of time. Run by the Dougherty family since 1897. Try the legendary crab cakes or seafood fry and you'll soon see why the restaurant has thrived for so long."

