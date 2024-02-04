Bowling, Bocce, And Burgers Are Coming to Jersey As “Pinstripes” Announces It’s First New Jersey Restaurant

Bowling, Bocce, And Burgers Are Coming to Jersey As &#8220;Pinstripes&#8221; Announces It&#8217;s First New Jersey Restaurant

Unsplash.com Braedon McLeod

A BRAND NEW DINING/ENTERTAINMENT CENTER IS COMING TO NEW JERSEY!

 

Unsplash.com Mae Mu
So I like to go bowling, I enjoy bowling, and I love a good burger! So this new dining/entertainment center "Pinstripes" sounds fantastic. The twist of bringing bocce into the plan is awesome, if you have never played bocce you are missing out on a great game.

 

Unsplash.com
To me, I feel bocce is kinda like shuffleboard with balls. HGTV had this to say about the game. "Bocce is a time-honored sport that has been played for centuries around the world. While it has been regarded as a game for the common people, there was a time when playing was reserved strictly for nobility."

 

Unsplash.com
Another game Pinstripes offers to folks is bowling and let's face it bowling is always better when you have a fantastic burger waiting for you after a strike! I always say I wanna "bowl" more and if you combine their delicious menu with bocce and bowling, well I gotta head to Paramus and check out PINSTRIPES.

 

Unsplash.com Ivan Torres
According to NJ.com, the first ever Pinstripes is opening this month here in New Jersey and people are very excited for food and fun! "Dining, gaming and entertainment venue Pinstripes is finally opening its first New Jersey location. The new 31,221-square-foot entertainment concept will be unveiled at the Westfield Garden State Plaza on Feb. 16th."

 

Unsplash.com Giovanna Gomes
Check out the delicious menu at Pinstripes and see what looks good to you. I'll see you on the bocce court :) We have a bocce set at home and have loved playing bocce for years, looking forward to trying this place out....bocce and burgers...YUM!

 

 

