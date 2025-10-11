People love Italian food because it feels both comforting and celebratory — simple ingredients transformed into something deeply satisfying. It’s food that invites sharing, conversation, and connection.

Italian cuisine strikes a balance between bold flavors and rustic charm, featuring fresh herbs, ripe tomatoes, golden olive oil, and perfectly aged cheese. Every dish — whether it’s pasta, pizza, or risotto — is built on authenticity and care, often following recipes that have been passed down through generations.

A Taste of Italy, Jersey-Style

There’s also a sense of romance and nostalgia in Italian cooking. It reminds people of family dinners, long tables with friends, and the joy of slowing down to savor life. Even when it’s just a quick bowl of pasta, Italian food manages to feel like an act of love.

Where to Find This Award-Winning Italian Restaurant

According to a recent article by Lovefood, the best Italian restaurant in the Garden State, and one of the best in America, is located in Middlesex County. Lovefood named Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick as Jersey's best.

Lovefood said, "This restaurant is named after owner Mark Pascal’s grandmother, who came to the US from Naples. Honoring her, the menu is based on Lombardi's recipes, and customers love the cozy atmosphere almost as much as the comforting dishes. Among the top-rated menu items are the garlic bread, goats' cheese and mushroom ravioli, and fried calamari with sweet and spicy marinara."

It is not surprising that New Jersey has one of the best Italian restaurants in America because New Jersey has very strong and deep Italian roots. Generations of delicious food have created some of the best Italian cooking in the world.

Catherine Lombardi is located at 3 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.