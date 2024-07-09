NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/9
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 104. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|High
Tue 11:13a
|Low
Tue 5:02p
|High
Tue 11:13p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:47a
|Low
Tue 4:26p
|High
Tue 10:47p
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:01a
|Low
Tue 4:38p
|High
Tue 11:01p
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:43a
|Low
Tue 4:30p
|High
Tue 10:43p
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:09a
|High
Tue 2:53p
|Low
Tue 9:07p
|High
Wed 2:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|High
Tue 11:00a
|Low
Tue 4:55p
|High
Tue 11:06p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:43a
|High
Tue 2:00p
|Low
Tue 8:41p
|High
Wed 2:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:44a
|High
Tue 11:53a
|Low
Tue 5:32p
|High
Wed 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:47a
|Low
Tue 4:31p
|High
Tue 10:50p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|High
Tue 11:11a
|Low
Tue 4:53p
|High
Tue 11:21p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 4:34p
|High
Tue 11:01p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|High
Tue 11:51a
|Low
Tue 5:34p
|High
Wed 12:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
