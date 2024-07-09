NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/9

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 104. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:04a High

Tue 11:13a Low

Tue 5:02p High

Tue 11:13p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:47a Low

Tue 4:26p High

Tue 10:47p Low

Wed 5:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:01a Low

Tue 4:38p High

Tue 11:01p Low

Wed 5:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:43a Low

Tue 4:30p High

Tue 10:43p Low

Wed 5:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:09a High

Tue 2:53p Low

Tue 9:07p High

Wed 2:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:08a High

Tue 11:00a Low

Tue 4:55p High

Tue 11:06p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:43a High

Tue 2:00p Low

Tue 8:41p High

Wed 2:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:44a High

Tue 11:53a Low

Tue 5:32p High

Wed 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:47a Low

Tue 4:31p High

Tue 10:50p Low

Wed 5:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:08a High

Tue 11:11a Low

Tue 4:53p High

Tue 11:21p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 4:34p High

Tue 11:01p Low

Wed 5:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:43a High

Tue 11:51a Low

Tue 5:34p High

Wed 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.