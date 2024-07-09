NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/9

Fog on the beach in Avon by the Sea at noon 7/8/24 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 104. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:04a		High
Tue 11:13a		Low
Tue 5:02p		High
Tue 11:13p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:47a		Low
Tue 4:26p		High
Tue 10:47p		Low
Wed 5:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:01a		Low
Tue 4:38p		High
Tue 11:01p		Low
Wed 5:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:43a		Low
Tue 4:30p		High
Tue 10:43p		Low
Wed 5:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:09a		High
Tue 2:53p		Low
Tue 9:07p		High
Wed 2:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:08a		High
Tue 11:00a		Low
Tue 4:55p		High
Tue 11:06p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:43a		High
Tue 2:00p		Low
Tue 8:41p		High
Wed 2:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:44a		High
Tue 11:53a		Low
Tue 5:32p		High
Wed 12:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:47a		Low
Tue 4:31p		High
Tue 10:50p		Low
Wed 5:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:08a		High
Tue 11:11a		Low
Tue 4:53p		High
Tue 11:21p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 4:34p		High
Tue 11:01p		Low
Wed 5:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:43a		High
Tue 11:51a		Low
Tue 5:34p		High
Wed 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

