If you fly out of New Jersey, especially Newark Liberty International Airport, you already know delays are just part of the conversation.

Get our free mobile app

And yes, Newark has come a long way. The recent reconstruction has made the airport look fantastic, and to be fair, things have improved a bit. But delays? They’re still very much a reality, and some airlines are worse offenders than others.

Personally, my favorite airport is Atlantic City to fly out of in New Jersey.

Recently, we took a closer look at which airlines are struggling the most when it comes to on-time performance in New Jersey, and across the country. The results weren’t exactly shocking, but they were definitely eye-opening, according to thedigestonline.com.

The Airlines With the Most Delays

Let’s start with the numbers, because they tell the story pretty clearly:

Frontier Airlines – 28% of flights delayed

JetBlue Airways – 25% of flights delayed

Southwest Airlines – 25% of flights delayed

That means roughly one out of every four flights on these airlines isn’t leaving on time. If you’re sitting at the gate watching the departure board flip from “On Time” to “Delayed” (again), there’s a decent chance one of these names is involved.

What New Jersey Travelers Should Know Before Booking

JetBlue might surprise some travelers. It has a loyal following, especially in the Northeast, and many people love the comfort and service. But delays tell a different story.

Newark Airport: Better, But Still Busy

It’s worth saying again, Newark Airport really does look great these days. The upgrades are impressive, and anyone who flies regularly can see progress being made. Still, it’s one of the busiest airports in the country, and congestion plus weather plus airline scheduling issues make delays hard to avoid.

What This Means for Travelers

If you’re flying out of New Jersey, especially Newark, it doesn’t mean you should avoid these airlines entirely — but it does mean you should plan smart. Build in extra time, avoid tight connections, and maybe think twice if you have an event you absolutely cannot be late for.

Read More: All the Best Shows at the Borgata in Atlantic City for February

Delays may be getting slightly better, but until airlines tighten up their schedules and operations, Frontier, JetBlue, and Southwest are still leading the pack, and not in a good way.

Because in New Jersey, we don’t just check the weather before a flight anymore…

we check the airline, too.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker