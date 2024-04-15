A Town in New Jersey Makes Richest Small Town List in America

Money, we all need it and we all want it.

The richest "small towns" in America is such a thing and a town in New Jersey made it to the list.

A recent list, from gobankingrates, shows the richest small towns in each state in America. Wow, a small town in New Jersey is in the top 10 and in the 6th spot nationally.

What small town in New Jersey made the richest small town list?

It is Lyons, NJ. According to Wikipedia, "Lyons is an unincorporated community and census-designated place located within Bernards Township, in Somerset County."

According to GOBankingRates, "When you think of the richest locations in the U.S., places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills might come to mind. But prosperity and affluence aren't only thriving among the glitz and glamour of big cities. Instead, pockets of wealth can be found in the nation's quieter communities and small towns. In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America."

TOP 10 Richest Small Towns In America: (GOBankingRates)

10. Massachusetts: Boxford

9. Maryland: Travilah

8. Virginia: South Run

7. Colorado: Columbine Valley

6. New Jersey: Lyons

5. New York: Flower Hill

4. Texas: University Park

3. Pennsylvania: Fox Chapel

2. Connecticut: Noroton

1. California: Orinda

In Lyons, the median household income is $245,226.

I've never been to Lyons, but I love that the Garden State made it into the top 10. We have so much here in this little state.

What town do you think should've made the richest "small town" in New Jersey?