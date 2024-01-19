5 Top Rated Restaurants in New Jersey are at the Jersey Shore

Bring on the best restaurants for winter and bring on spring quickly.

It is winter here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront, especially. What's nice about a lot of these restaurants the views are gorgeous from inside.

Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from.

In a recent article, these five restaurants are extraordinary here in the Garden State.

New York is so very close to us and of course they have delicious and some of the best restaurants on the planet, but New Jersey is up there when it comes to the best restaurants.

Zagat is a website that rates restaurants in the US. Zagat reviews are so good for restaurants and so accurate and highly respected. Zagat recently reviewed some of the best restaurants in New Jersey. These are the top-rated restaurants in New Jersey.

We have beautiful and delicious restaurants right here at the Jersey Shore. The outside dining options are amazing. Right along the water for happy hour or dinner, is just awesome.

Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com, these are the most highly rated restaurants in the Garden State with some of the best places to eat in NJ from Zagat's top-rated restaurants.

Some of these top five restaurants are in Ocean and Monmouth County and I'm so happy to see this. There are many delicious restaurants that made the list. Click here for the list.

The 5 most highly rated restaurants in New Jersey:

* YUMI - Seabright, NJ

* Nicholas Barrel & Boost - Red Bank, NJ

* Black-Eyed Susan - Harvey Cedars, NJ

* 410 Bank Street - Cape May, NJ

* Old Homestead Steakhouse - Atlantic City, NJ

