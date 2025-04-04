5 New Jersey Hikes With Stunning Scenery You Need To Explore

Hiking New Jersey

One of the best ways to stay healthy and get the exercise you need is to hike. Walking in nature is possibly the best way to get the exercise you need to stay healthy in my opinion.

According to the National Park Service, there are several physical benefits associated with hiking:

Building stronger muscles and bones

Improving your sense of balance

Improving your heart health

Decreasing the risk of certain respiratory problems

In addition, hiking has other benefits. Mental Health and Relational Health. So just find hikes that are within your skill level and find hikes that have great scenery for you to enjoy.

According to App.com there are some fantastic places to hike here in the Garden State. They highlighted 5 hikes I want to share with you. Great hikes with fantastic scenery and stunning sunsets.

Bristow Trail, Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge

"Explore the 2.9-mile Bristow Trail (formerly the Songbird Trail Loop), Known for its birdwatching opportunities, this trail truly comes alive as the sun sets, offering a serene and immersive experience."

Red Bank Battlefield Trail, National Park

"Discover the scenic beauty of Red Bank Battlefield, located in Gloucester County, with its captivating Delaware River panoramas."

High Point Monument, Wantage

"The 2.8-mile hike, with a 515-foot elevation gain, presents the most challenging climb on this list, but the payoff is immense. The trail is well-maintained and frequented by hikers, so plan for an early start to avoid crowds."

Dune and Pompano Trail Loop, Manasquan

"For a truly serene sunset experience, the 0.7-mile Dune and Pompano Trail Loop offers peaceful beachside views of a nearby reservoir."

Barnegat Lighthouse Trail, Barnegat Light

"Enjoy an easy and relaxing 1.7-mile hike along the Barnegat Lighthouse Trail. This beautiful spot, home to the state's iconic lighthouse, offers incredible ocean views and plenty of space to spread out and watch the sun go down."

Beautiful NJ Hikes

I have hiked several of these trails, and they are all beautiful and worth a peek and a great place to get some steps in while you are at it CLICK HERE for more great places to hike here in the Garden State.

