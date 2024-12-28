20 Things You Miss the Most in Seaside Heights New Jersey

Join us on a trip down memory lane at Seaside Heights Boardwalk. The memories are always there, remember all the fun times, and many more fun times to come.

I love asking these questions on social media like "What Do You Miss the Most in Seaside Heights?" So many of you had a favorite ride like the Swiss Bob, the skydiver, and so many more.

Everyone that visits me, we go right to the sky ride. They all love it. Is it even a ride, well it's a sky ride? But, would you consider it a ride, like a regular ride, doubt it.

There are so many videos from years ago from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. When Superstorm Sandy hit and damaged the Seaside Heights Boardwalk, we wondered if the boardwalk would be re-built. So many memories of the old boardwalk.

I'm remembering Funtown Pier. Speaking of memories, I miss that pier. Boy, it was fun. Shawn and I had many wonderful events at Funtown Pier. One time, I believe it was an Easter Basket give-away at Funtown Pier, we were sliding with our feet on the bumper car floor. It was a lot of fun. Will Funtown Pier be rebuilt? That's the big question right now.

The smiles I see on the Seaside Heights boardwalk are priceless, today and yesterday.

Check out this video, Seaside Heights from greenrosetv.com in 1973:

