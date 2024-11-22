I purchased my tickets to see "Wicked" next week, and I’m beyond excited!

To get in the spirit, I was just blasting the original Broadway cast in my car, Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristen Chenoweth as Glinda, singing "Defying Gravity."

I couldn't help but belt out "Popular" too while I was driving along!

I can not wait to see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring these iconic roles to the big screen but don’t worry, I’ll be leaving the singing to the car.

I promise you won’t hear me belting out songs in the movie theater!

Turns out, AMC doesn't want to hear YOU singing along either!

As tempting as it can be, AMC is reminding movie-goers that "silence is golden."

AMC Is Reminding Moviegoers to Remain Quiet in the Theater

The bottom line is NO SINGING!

According to People, "AMC Theaters is gearing up for potential unwanted sing-a-longs as Wicked: Part One hits theaters."

And while you're at it no talking, texting, wailing, or flirting either!

An AMC spokesperson said in a recent statement that the theater "has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior."

He went on to say that the 30-second spot that airs before the movie "incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.”

So, if you’re feeling inspired to burst into song, save it for the ride home!

Let everyone around you enjoy the movie!!

