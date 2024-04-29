It's time to start planning your dream wedding.

There's so much to do it can often be overwhelming. Invitations, flowers, favors, your wedding dress, photographer, videographer, deciding on a DJ or band, the rings, the list goes on and on!.

Get our free mobile app

And of course one of the biggest decisions is choosing the perfect wedding venue!

There's much to consider including your budget, location, and how many guests will attend.

Are you looking for a formal, rustic, or beachfront wedding?

One of the best things about getting married in New Jersey, there are plenty of wedding venues. However, that can also make your decision that much harder. There are so many choices!

Sometimes hearing recommendations from others can help you in your decision making.

I recently asked on social media, "What's the best Jersey Shore wedding venue?" and so many of you responded.

Read More: What's the Average Age for First Time New Jersey Marriages?

The Best Jersey Shore Wedding Venues, According to You

1.) Clarks Landing Yacht Club, Point Pleasant

2.) The Breakers, Spring Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEREMY LEBLED PHOTOGRAPHY (@jeremylebledphotography)

3.) Crystal Point Yacht Club, Point Pleasant

4.) Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip Siciliano (@philip_siciliano)

5.) The Mill Lakeside Manor, Spring Lake Heights

6.) Evermoore Manor, West Creek



View this profile on Instagram Evermore Manor (@the_evermore_nj) • Instagram photos and videos

Here are some more gorgeous wedding venues in South Jersey.

13 of South Jersey's Most Breathtaking Wedding Venues If you're looking for a breathtaking place to exchange vows and have a reception that will wow your guests, check out one of these romantic venues in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca