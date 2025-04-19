Updated List: The Top Wedding Venues In New Jersey For 2025

Updated List: The Top Wedding Venues In New Jersey For 2025

CANVA

Searching for the ideal wedding backdrop?

While you begin the exciting journey of planning your dream wedding, checking the wedding venue off your to-do list is a huge accomplishment.

But first, there's a lot to think about before making your final decision on where you want your wedding reception to be, from figuring out if it fits within your budget, deciding on whether or not it's the perfect location, to making sure there's enough space for all your guests.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

While there are so many beautiful places in New Jersey, NorthJersey.com had a recent ranking from the wedding planning website TheKnot.com, highlighting 4 New Jersey wedding venues recently named among the top 20 in America.

After reviewing thousands of locations, these are considered the very "best" wedding venues in the country, with 4 being right here in New Jersey!

Happy planning!

The 20 Best Wedding Venues in America

1. Clarks Landing Yacht Club in New Jersey


View this profile on Instagram

Clarks Landing Yacht Club | NJ Wedding Venue (@clarkslandingyachtclub) • Instagram photos and videos

2. The Villa — East Bridgewater in Massachusetts

3. Herrington on the Bay in Maryland

4. Due Amici — in New Jersey  

 

 

 

View this profile on Instagram

 

Weddings by Due Amici (@dueamici_nj) • Instagram photos and videos

5. Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Pennsylvania

6. Prevailing Winds Lodge in Wisconsin

7. Pine Peaks Events Center in Minnesota

8. Cellar 222 in Missouri

9. The Bradford Estate in New Jersey


View this profile on Instagram

The Bradford Estate | NJ & Philly Wedding Venue (@thebradfordestate) • Instagram photos and videos

 10. RiverCrest Weddings in Pennsylvania

11. Renault Winery in New Jersey

Google Maps
loading...

Read More: Top Florists For Prom And Wedding Season In New Jersey

12. Twisted Ranch Weddings Inc. in Texas

13. Fleur de Lis Event Center in Lousiana

14. The Pavilion on Crystal Lake in Connecticut

15. Willowdale Estate in Massachusetts

16. Tuscan Courtyard in Texas

17. Payne Corley House in Georgia

18. The Grandview in New York

19. Flourtown Country Club in Pennsylvania

20. Della Terra Mountain Chateau in Colorado

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

These 4 Restaurants From Ocean County, NJ Made the Best Outdoor Dining List

11 of the best ideas for cheap romantic NJ dates

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Filed Under: New Jersey, shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM