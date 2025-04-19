Updated List: The Top Wedding Venues In New Jersey For 2025

Searching for the ideal wedding backdrop?

While you begin the exciting journey of planning your dream wedding, checking the wedding venue off your to-do list is a huge accomplishment.

But first, there's a lot to think about before making your final decision on where you want your wedding reception to be, from figuring out if it fits within your budget, deciding on whether or not it's the perfect location, to making sure there's enough space for all your guests.

Get our free mobile app

While there are so many beautiful places in New Jersey, NorthJersey.com had a recent ranking from the wedding planning website TheKnot.com, highlighting 4 New Jersey wedding venues recently named among the top 20 in America.

After reviewing thousands of locations, these are considered the very "best" wedding venues in the country, with 4 being right here in New Jersey!

Happy planning!

The 20 Best Wedding Venues in America

1. Clarks Landing Yacht Club in New Jersey

2. The Villa — East Bridgewater in Massachusetts

3. Herrington on the Bay in Maryland

4. Due Amici — in New Jersey

View this profile on Instagram Weddings by Due Amici (@dueamici_nj) • Instagram photos and videos

5. Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Pennsylvania

6. Prevailing Winds Lodge in Wisconsin

7. Pine Peaks Events Center in Minnesota

8. Cellar 222 in Missouri

9. The Bradford Estate in New Jersey

10. RiverCrest Weddings in Pennsylvania

11. Renault Winery in New Jersey

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Read More: Top Florists For Prom And Wedding Season In New Jersey

12. Twisted Ranch Weddings Inc. in Texas

13. Fleur de Lis Event Center in Lousiana

14. The Pavilion on Crystal Lake in Connecticut

15. Willowdale Estate in Massachusetts

16. Tuscan Courtyard in Texas

17. Payne Corley House in Georgia

18. The Grandview in New York

19. Flourtown Country Club in Pennsylvania

20. Della Terra Mountain Chateau in Colorado

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

These 4 Restaurants From Ocean County, NJ Made the Best Outdoor Dining List