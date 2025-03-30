The Top Restaurant In New Jersey For Prime Rib Lovers

If you're in the mood for a mouthwatering prime rib, there's a restaurant in New Jersey renowned for having the BEST prime rib night in the entire state!

As many restaurants continue to keep prime rib on the menu as a special, Cheapism, a well-known consumer website, came out with a list of the best places in each state for the absolute best prime rib.

The first place that immediately came to mind was The Pub in Pennsauken, Camden County.

It's been around for decades and serves a delicious prime rib.

It was recently shut down for renovations, but has since reopened.

Although it's a great option, the top spot for a great prime rib destination in New Jersey went to a restaurant in Hoboken.

It's a place considered to have the best prime rib special in the Garden State.

Court Street Restaurant & Grill in Hoboken Named Best Prime Rib Special in New Jersey

It's on the menu each week and was recently recognized by Cheapism.

Prime Rib Night is every Monday at Court Street Restaurant in Hoboken, where you get a 16 oz prime rib, soup or salad, vegetable & potato for $30!



Open since 1981, it's considered Hoboken's "hidden gem" and was also voted "most romantic restaurant."

If you're in the mood for prime rib, make a reservation here for this upcoming Monday!!

