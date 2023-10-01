There’s a great European style pub in New Jersey

This is absolutely a place you need to try, it’s that good.

And its atmosphere makes it even better.

It gives off the vibes of a European pub because you’re situated right in a cute little downtown. The booths in the dining area sit lower than the street outside.

These are all the ways I would describe Winberie's Restaurant and Bar in Princeton, New Jersey.

They’re located at 1 Palmer Square in Princeton. They’re right on the corner as well.

It has a real homey vibe from the second you walk in; A place where everybody would know your name, or the perfect spot for a drink on a Friday night.

They have pub-style food as well as some mouth-watering entrees. You can find their menu here.

It makes for a perfect end to a Princeton trip. Walk the streets of Princeton, shopping either in the store or through the window and end your day at Winberies for a delicious meal.

Princeton itself gives off a very European-style town. So that’s likely where I get the idea that Winberie's gives off the same vibes.

It’s within walking reach of any of the shops you might want to stop at on Nassau Street.

Winberie's also has a bar as well. When you walk in the front doors you’ll see the bar directly in front of you, but the dining area, which sits down below, is directly to your left.

Make a stop there the next time you make the trek to Princeton. You won’t regret it.

