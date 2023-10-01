This NJ walking trail is great for seeing fall foliage
Ahh yes. We’re only about a few weeks away from peak fall foliage being visible throughout the Garden State.
And we certainly have some great places to see it.
Take the Kinkora Trail in Mansfield Township for example.
I went for a five-mile walk on the trail there on Saturday and snapped some pictures along the way while I was there.
Of course, the leaves are not changing just yet. That’s coming soon. But you can still clearly see just how beautiful this trail would be during that time.
It winds through the wood and eventually opens up where you can see for miles across the farmland of Burlington County.
But no matter where you are on the trail you’ll be able to see some foliage.
It’s never usually very crowded either, so it makes for a really peaceful walk through nature which is nice.
There’s even a pumpkin patch along the way that you can stop and look at.
And it has plenty of benches scattered throughout the trail in case you need a rest.
It’s a great place for a peaceful walk and some pretty views.
The trail is technically located in Mansfield Park. When you first get there you will notice that there are a few baseball and softball fields, as well as basketball courts, tennis courts, and a playground. It's more of a park there, but once you set foot on the trail you're guaranteed to be secluded with nature.
Check it out if you're in the area!
