The Three Most Avoided Roads In Monmouth And Ocean County New Jersey

You can pick out a road in every town in New Jersey that you avoid at all costs. This time, our spotlight falls on Monmouth and Ocean Counties, and some of the most avoided roads in those areas.

We have all done our share of driving all over Monmouth & Ocean Counties, and there is no shortage of very difficult roads to negotiate, especially if you have to deal with them on a regular basis.

But based on our own driving, some informal polling, and social media posts, we have come up with what we think is a pretty strong list of the 3 most avoided roads in the area, but this is by no means a complete list. There would probably be 100 roads on that list.

Having said that, here are three roads we kept hearing about when this topic came up, and we don't disagree, but please let us know what you think.

Route 9 Freehold to Manalapan. If you're looking to get somewhere quickly, or even on time for that matter, this is not the stretch of road for you. So many cars, so little room. And all those traffic lights don't seem to help at all.

Brick Blvd Route 70 to Hooper Ave. This might be the #1 cause of blood pressure in Ocean County. You can never count on an easy ride, but you can bet you'll see some bad driving while you're on this stretch of road.

Route 36 Eatontown to Long Branch. Once in a while, you can get lucky and have a decent go of it on this road, but when it's bad, it's really bad. It's usually a rush-hour nightmare.

As we said earlier, we know this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to bad roads in Monmouth & Ocean Counties, so please add the roads that drive you crazy to the conversation.

