3 Positive Things That Change At The Jersey Shore When Summer Ends

If you are a summer lover, you never want it to end, but there are plenty of New Jersey residents, people who live at the Jersey Shore specifically that are looking forward to it for these reasons.

If you are the kind of person who loves summer and also always looks for the silver lining in any situation, we think you are going to like this.

Whether you're done with summer or you wish it would go on forever, you can't deny that there are a few things that will happen at the end of this season that a lot of Jersey Shore residents will be happy about.

Here are three things we came up with that we think will make you smile as we say goodbye to another summer season here at the Jersey Shore.

The left lane is the left lane again. Something odd happens to the left lane on the Garden State Parkway in summertime. That lane seems to always be occupied by someone with an out-of-state plate who didn't get the memo that the left lane is the fast lane. Here's the good news. Garden State drivers are about to reclaim it.

We can park again. This is especially for those Jersey Shore residents who live right by the beach, or any New Jersey resident who frequents the Jersey Shore. We can stop allotting an extra 20 minutes just to find a parking spot.

Hello, favorite restaurant! Let's be honest. We tend to avoid our favorite restaurants because we know how packed they'll be in the summer. But now that summer is just about over, our favorite table is just waiting for us.

This is why we love "Local Summer" so much. Now we get to enjoy what everyone else has been enjoying all summer long.

