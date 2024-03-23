The Hottest And Coldest April Days In New Jersey History
What kind of weather can we expect from a New Jersey April? Here's a look at the hottest and coldest April days in the history books for the Garden State.
Another New Jersey April is right around the corner, and even though April is one of the most inconsistent weather months we experience, we thought we'd crack open the record books.
Record April Temperatures For New Jersey
The past certainly can't tell us exactly what will happen this April, but we still want a hint of what will happen in the upcoming month.
We checked with the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist website to poke around and find some of the highest and lowest temperatures we've ever had in April in New Jersey.
Some of the highs and lows might surprise you. We have Northern, Central, and South Jersey represented.
The Coldest April New Jersey Temperatures On Record
Here are the coldest daytime April temperatures on record in these New Jersey towns:
Freehold: April 8. 1982, 30 degrees
Sussex: April 7, 1982, 27 degrees
Cape May: April 9, 1972, 37 degrees
New Jersey's Hottest April Temperatures
Freehold April 18, 2002, 95 degrees
Sussex: April 17, 2002, 95 degrees
Cape May: April 26, 2009, 91 degrees
This week will not be warm at all according to our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, who says high temperatures will be mostly in the 40s.
We also took a look at the extended forecast for the latter part of the month, and it looks like we won't hit the 70s until the very end of the month. That's April in New Jersey.
New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions
Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan