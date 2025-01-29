Alert! National STI Statistics And How New Jersey Cities Compare

New research is out from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention with statistics on cities with the highest sexually transmitted infections.

One key takeaway is that STI rates dropped by nearly 2% in the United States in 2023 compared to 2022, which is great news given the previous trend of steady increases.

However, experts still believe there's room for further improvement.



Recent statistics provided by the health website, Innerbody, state:

- The national gonorrhea infection rate decreased by 7% compared to the previous year.

- The chlamydia infection rate remained virtually unchanged, though it still reflects a 9% decrease since 2019.

- A 1% increase in overall syphilis infections represents a much slower rate of growth compared to the 29% rise seen in previous yearly comparisons.

More specifically how do cities here in New Jersey compare to others across the country?

Top 10 Cities With The Highest STI Rates

10.) San Fransico, CA

9.) Baton Rouge, LA

8.) St. Louis, MO

7.) Washington, DC

6.) New Orleans, LA

5.) Baltimore, MD

4.) Memphis, TN

3.) Montgomery, AL

2.) Philadelphia, PA

1.) Detroit, MI

Out of 100 U.S. cities, Newark, New Jersey ranks 91 and is the only city in the Garden State to make the list.

The CDC says, "If you are sexually active, getting tested for STDs is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. Make sure you have an open and honest conversation about your sexual history and STD testing with your doctor."

