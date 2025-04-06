Popular Steakhouse Opening New Location In New Jersey

We're not just excited about the delicious steak - it's the Bloomin' Onion too!

It's one of the most popular appetizers, and with this well-known steakhouse opening in Monmouth County in two weeks, my mouth is already watering!

With locations already in Brick, Butler, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Edgewater, Edison, Greenbrook, Hamilton, Ledgewood, Marlton, Mays Landing, Middletown, Old Bridge, Parsippany, and Rochelle Park, the newest location is where Nino's Coal Fired Pizza used to be in Ocean Township.

Outback Steakhouse Opening in Ocean Township

Outback Steakhouse will open at the corner of West Park Avenue and Route 35 in Ocean Township.

The big grand opening is planned for April 15th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony being held the next day.

Managing partner, Amber Stanton, told The Coaster:

She said Outback Steakhouse likes to incorporate the local area into the artwork of its restaurants and for Ocean Township, there’s a painting of a kangaroo, called “Roo” with dark glasses, an homage to Bruce Springteen and the Stone Pony in Asbury Park and the shore.

Some of their signature steaks include Outback Center-Cut Sirloin, Bone-In Ribeye, Victoria's Filet Mignon, and Melbourne Porterhouse.

Of course, it's the Outback Original Bloomin' Onion with the spicy signature bloom sauce to start, but everything on the menu looks delicious!

According to the article, profits on the first day will go toward two local organizations, the Heart of Surfing and the New Jersey Veterans Network.

