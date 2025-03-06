Coming Soon! Starbucks Unveils Delicious New 2025 Spring Menu In New Jersey

The countdown to spring is on!
We're still a few weeks away, but for fans of Starbucks, the wait is almost over.
You'll be happy to hear that the new spring menu comes out tomorrow, Tuesday, March 4th, and people are extremely excited.
Switch up your order during your morning Starbucks run by trying out any of these new menu items.
I'm usually just a coffee person, but these drinks sound delicious.
Can't wait to give them a try!
Here are the new items...
Starbucks Spring Menu 2025
Enjoy the new Iced Cherry Chai and the returning lavender drinks, including the Lavender Creme Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Iced Lavender Latte, and Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha.
They all sound yummy.
According to the Asbury Park Press, here's how they're described:
Ice Cherry Chai
"Creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry" — that's how Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri describes the new Iced Cherry Chai. This refreshing drink blends spiced black tea with milk, ice and a cherry cream cold foam, finished with a crunchy topping.
Lavender Drinks
The fragrant and floral notes of lavender are back at Starbucks, pleasing baristas and customers alike. Savor the refreshing Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the smooth and subtly sweet Iced Lavender Latte (hot or iced), or the creamy and delightful Lavender Crème Frappuccino.
Also on the new menu is the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, which will be out indefinitely.
It's described as a pocket with "diced chicken, charred poblanos, green jalapeños, three-chile-pepper cheese and jalapeño cream cheese, all wrapped in a toasted chile lavash."
Don't forget that the new spring menu is out tomorrow!
