Get ready to start stomping again.

Luckily I haven't seen any yet, but that doesn't mean they won't be here soon.

Yes, it's that time of year to start talking about the dreaded spotted lanternfly again.

Although they look beautiful, we can't let their beauty fool us.

After dealing with them for years in New Jersey we all know what needs to be done, it's important to kill spotted lanternflies right away.

They'll soon be reappearing in New Jersey during the nymphs stage beginning this month through July.

Eggs start to hatch this time of year.

You may have noticed trees with nearly 50 eggs on them!

Last year where I live they weren't that bad.

I didn't see many, especially compared to the summer before.

However, reports show spotted lanternflies were present in all 21 counties of New Jersey in 2023.

Here's what you need to know, according to the Courier Post.

If you see spotted lanternfly eggs, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) recommends smashing and scraping the egg masses off into a plastic bag, sealing it, and disposing of the bag in the trash.

You can also use a powerwasher to remove egg masses from hard, outdoor services.

Once the eggs hatch and you start seeing spotted lanternflies around, there are ways to combat the insects besides stomping on them.

The Courier Post states:

Vinegar and diluted apple cider vinegar can be sprayed directly onto nymphs and adults.

Insecticidal Soap: A solution of insecticidal soap can be sprayed directly on the adults or on the nymphs.

Soap and Water: A homemade lantern fly spray made of liquid soap and water is another simple way to kill lanternflies.

