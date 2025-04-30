I went on a little nature walk the other day.

It was gorgeous out.

The perfect day to enjoy some sunshine and get a few steps in for the day.

I picked a popular walking trail through the woods and around a beautiful lake.

As I was walking along, I looked down and saw a HUGE snake right in front of me!

Ok, maybe it wasn't huge, but it was pretty big, in my opinion.

Yes, I was in the woods, so I shouldn't have been that surprised, but it definitely startled me.

The park ranger said it was a Rat snake, which poses no real threat to humans, but I still felt the need to get out of there as quickly as I could!

The most common snake found in New Jersey is the Eastern Garter snake, which is non-venomous, according to a recent article in the Asbury Park Press.

With the weather getting warmer and being outside more, it got me thinking, are there any snakes in New Jersey that we need to be concerned about?

Are there any venomous snakes in New Jersey?

The article explains how New Jersey is home to 20 non-venomous snakes and 2 venomous, the Northern copperhead and the Timber rattlesnake.

YIKES!

But there is some good news!

The article states:

"It is extremely rare to encounter them due to their elusive nature, preference to deep forest living, small populations and their sensitivity to human disturbance, according to the NJDEP."

Where in New Jersey will you find the Northern copperhead and Timber rattlesnake?

The Northern copperhead is more likely to be found in Somerset and Hunterdon counties and through western Bergen County, according to the report.

The Timber rattlesnake can be found in the northern region of the state along the Kittatinny Ridge, within the Highlands region, and in the Pine Barrens in South Jersey.

