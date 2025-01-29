💲 One application covers three property tax relief programs

Changes that are starting to take effect should make things easier for senior citizens applying for property tax relief.

The New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that for the first time in the state's history, seniors will be able to apply for three state property tax relief programs by filling out a single application.

Known as the PAS-1, the combined applications are expected to be mailed to more than a million homes in the coming weeks. Residents will also be able to access the combined application online, starting in mid-February.

“This new one-stop application will make it simpler for residents to apply for the property tax relief benefits they’re entitled to,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

Which programs are included?

The application will determine one's eligibility for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and the first round of StayNJ. StayNJ is a new program that's designed to cut property taxes by 50% (up to $6,500) for senior citizens who earn less than $500,000 per year.

The simplified process is a mandate from a law signed in November by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The combined application is specifically meant for seniors aged 65 and older, as well as disabled homeowners and mobile homeowners.

The paper applications being sent in the mail should all be distributed by early March, according to the Department of the Treasury. The online application will be available in mid-February at propertytaxrelief.nj.gov.

The combined application has a deadline of Oct. 31, 2025. New Jersey, though, plans to start distributing benefits in July 2025 on a rolling basis for folks who act quickly.

