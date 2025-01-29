🏈 Multiple counties

🏈 Websites included

🏈 Chains, independent places

Will the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles take home this year's Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans?

Whether you're a die-hard football fan, a casual viewer, only watching it for the commercials or hoping to win with your office's Super Bowl squares, it's guaranteed to be must-see TV.

tv remote control Credit: Gianluca Rasile loading...

The stakes are high with this game! The Chiefs want to claim three titles in a row for the first time in league history, while the Eagles are looking for the ultimate payback from Super Bowl 57.

KC, Philly maps Canva loading...

Will Saquon Barkley's impressive stats help to rewrite the Eagles' legacy? Will the Chiefs have the better defense that night? Is there a chance Travis Kelce could pop the question to Taylor Swift? Honestly, I think this game could crush past viewing numbers as we look for those answers.

If you're on the fence about where to see all the action play out, consider my list below for some ultimate game day destinations. Multiple counties are featured, with options for popular chains and independent sports bars. There's also one place offering free food for a limited time!

You can catch all the Super Bowl 59 action beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 on FOX.

Go Birds!!! Sorry not sorry, I'm a lifelong Eagles fan!

New Jersey's top 10 bars for Super Bowl viewing Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom