New Jersey Fans Are Saying ‘Best News Ever’ About This Reopening

With the warmer weather we had this weekend, spring is now on my mind, even with the mounds of snow still piled up in parking lots and lingering in some neighborhoods.

I'm hoping those 10-degree days are finally behind us. Fingers-crossed! I'm looking forward to sunny skies and warm days ahead in New Jersey.

What really got me excited for spring was what I saw driving home from the store the other day.

Rita's Italian Ice Is Now OPEN In New Jersey

YES!! Rita's Italian Ice is officially OPEN!!

And you can feel the excitement.

There was a line wrapped around the building, filled with people excited to get their first Italian ice (or water ice, depending on where you live in New Jersey) of the season, which is basically the unofficial sign that spring is right around the corner!

Eager Fans Welcome Back Their Favorite Italian Ice Shop

Here's just some of the reaction online:

"Omg yay!!"

"Best news ever!!"

"LET'S GOOO!"

"So excited!"

"Finally!"

Now the countdown is on for March 20th, the first day of spring. That's the day Rita's gives out FREE Italian ice to kick off the season. It's a Rita's tradition!

So whether you're craving cherry, which is my personal favorite, lemon, mango, strawberry, or whatever your go-to flavor is, get excited, Rita's Italian Ice is back!

