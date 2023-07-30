Philadelphia Eagles celebrate return to training camp in adorable photos

Our Philadelphia Eagles are back on the practice field preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, and some of the players took the most adorable photos to celebrate.



Coach Nick Sirianni and The Birds are at the NovaCare Complex in South Philly working on improving their skill set to take on their opponents on the way to what will hopefully be another Super Bowl. Meanwhile, fans are over here like...

Players like Reed Blankenship, Brandon Graham, Nakobe Dean, Jake Elliot, and Lane Johnson recently took photos to mark the start of training camp as if they were kids heading back to elementary school.

Each was photographed holding a blackboard with their names, ages, and answers to what they love and what they want to be when they grow up.

When the Eagles are in practice mode, they're ALL business, so it's nice to see them indulging a cheeky moment where they're not taking themselves so seriously.

Check out more of the 'Back to Training Camp' photos below!

