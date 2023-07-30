Far and Wide did an article that focused on the best 100 small towns in America with under 10,000 residents. These are the lovely small towns that are the backbone of this nation. The place where families can live and enjoy a peaceful town. These are the towns you see in Hallmark movies, so yes they do actually exist.

Of the 100 best in America, two are from right here in the Garden State.

The first town in New Jersey came in at #50. Clinton in Hunterdon County made the Top 50 in America.

According to Far and Wide, "Merely an hour away from New York, Clinton has nothing of the city’s traffic or noise. Instead, it offers the tranquility of the Raritan River, a Main Street full of boutiques and the striking Red Mill Museum Village."

The 2nd town to make the Top 100 best small towns with under 10,000 residents is Cape May. In fact, just like Clinton, Cape May made the Top 50 coming in at #49.

According to Far and Wide, "Cape May isn’t shy about boasting its status as “America’s oldest seaside resort.” But this age doesn’t mean it’s rickety or stodgy."

I have visited both Clinton and Cape May and both towns are awesome. Great day trip to either location so if you get a chance hit them up. Cape May in the summer and do fall in Clinton :) Check out the Top 100 in the Far and Wide article.

