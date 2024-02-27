The next time you stay at this Atlantic City Casino you'll notice a big improvement to your hotel room.

A major renovation project, expected to cost millions of dollars, is getting underway at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Get our free mobile app

As a hotel guest, one of the first things you notice when you walk into any hotel room is the bathroom.

No one wants to stay in a room that looks old and drab, especially when the bathroom looks that way too.

Updated features make such a good first impression when you walk through that door for a relaxing hotel visit.

Hotel bed like the ones at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City "Photo by Dave Photoz on Unsplash" Photo by Dave Photoz on Unsplash loading...

The project includes renovating the bathrooms with a new walk in shower, mirror with backlighting and new shower fixtures.

Golden Nugget General Manager, Tom Pohlman, told the Press of Atlantic City:

“We are eager to launch this new, multi-phased hotel renovation project for our Atlantic City casino property.”

“We are excited to continue to enhance our property and unveil a refreshed and elevated room product that guests will enjoy.”

Hotel faucet like the ones at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. "Photo by Noithat rakhoi on Unsplash" Photo by Noithat rakhoi on Unsplash loading...

Some other upgrades at Golden Nugget include the Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos, redesign of the Chart House restaurant and meeting space and casino floor upgrades, according to the article.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City "Google Maps" Google Maps loading...

Golden Nugget Hotel, Casino and Marina is already a beautiful hotel.

It's always fun taking a walk along the marina.

These upgrades will certainly enhance your hotel experience.

This 1st phase of the project is expected to be finished by spring.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis