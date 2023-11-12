A Glimpse Of Some Of The Dozen Towns Named Point Pleasant Not In New Jersey

Point Pleasant is one of the nicest towns in all of New Jersey. It's a quaint little town with friendly people and a short drive to the beaches of the Jersey Shore, But do you know anything about all the other Point Pleasants in America?

I always thought the name Point Pleasant was a magical name for a nice little town. It pretty much says it all.

So, it stands to reason that there would be a lot of towns across America that would have a peaceful serene name like Point Pleasant, and there are.

As a matter of fact, there are over a dozen of them, including the one in New Jersey, according to a website named Geotargit.

There's actually one not too far away in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It's a small town, but it does have a historic district.

There is also a little hamlet in Cocky County, Tennesee, right between Redwine and Holttown that goes by the name of Point Pleasant.

They don't have a boardwalk or an ocean there, but they do have a beautiful winding creek that snakes through the town.

There is also a little town in Florida that goes by the name Point Pleasant as well. Point Pleasant, Bradenton to be exact.

But New Jersey's Point Pleasant is a lot closer to the Atlantic Ocean. Point Pleasant, Florida, which is right on the Gulf of Mexico.

There are a handful of others, but this is certainly a good start to celebrating all towns in America named Point Pleasant.

