New Jersey Gets A Disappointing Grade For Drinking Water Quality

A recent study finds that the water quality in New Jersey Is among the worst in the United States.

Photo by Imani on Unsplash Photo by Imani on Unsplash loading...

The news bout the water quality in the Garden State is not good according to a study published by The Quick Report.

New Jersey Drinking Water Quality Is Among The Lowest In America

The study reveals that New Jersey has the 7th lowest quality of drinking water, with only Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, West Virginia, Maine, and Alaska lower.

Get our free mobile app

The study found that the damage was done to New Jersey's water table many, many years ago when the Garden State was considered an industrial "powerhouse".

Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash loading...

Those years left our water incredibly polluted, but the report says that New Jersey officials are currently taking measures to reduce chemicals in our water.

Which States Have The Highest Drinking Water Quality?

On the other hand, here are the states with drinking water quality that places them in the top 5 in the nation.

Read More: New Jersey May Be Home To The Creepiest Road In America

The state with the best drinking water, according to the study, is Hawaii, followed by South Carolina, Alabama, Rhode Island, and South Dakota.

Photo by taichi nakamura on Unsplash Photo by taichi nakamura on Unsplash loading...

And here's a piece of data that might be hard to swallow, especially if you choose bottled water over tap for safety or purity reasons.

A study published by New York Rural Water Association claims that about 64% of the bottled water that is sold in America is tap water. Now the only question is in which states are those taps located?

21 Major Red Flags For People Moving to New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan