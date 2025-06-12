Remember when you could cruise the mall and easily stop into at least five clothing stores in a row without even stepping outside? The choices were endless. From big retailers to trendy boutiques, our local New Jersey malls offered a wide range of clothing and accessory options. Fast forward to now, and that energy is fading. Many storefronts are empty.

Why is foot traffic in NJ malls shrinking?

A few reasons, really. As shopping habits shifted, people started ditching the malls and went with quick delivery apps or websites. Matching that convenience is hard for brick-and-mortar. On top of that, rents kept climbing. Malls raised prices to stay in business themselves, so clothing chains were squeezed. Even the bigger brands have found themselves closing underperforming locations. It turns out you need customers walking past your door, not just looking online.

Shopping mall Retrofile/Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: This NJ Mall Is Thriving! Five New Additions Planned As Expansion Continues

How stores are trying to survive

Some clothing brands are getting creative. You may have noticed many trying pop-up shops, seasonal stores, or in-store events like styling parties to pull in shoppers. Others are focusing on smaller boutique ideas in open-air "lifestyle centers," rather than big enclosed malls. Lots of managers say customer service matters more than ever with these challenges. This means training staff to build relationships, something apps can't do...yet.

TORRID #OwnIt Pool Party At The Commune Ace Hotel Palm Springs Joe Scarnici loading...

YOU'LL ALSO LIKE: A Tearful New Jersey Chef Announces Closure Of Popular Shore Restaurant

Another clothing giant is shrinking

For decades, I've liked to ask my readers about which "mall stores" they would like to see open up near them. There was one clothing brand that was consistently requested, so much so that this brand has built over a dozen locations, including outlet stores.

Torrid is a plus-size women’s fashion retailer specializing in stylish clothing, lingerie, swimwear, accessories, and shoes. Hot Topic initially launched the brand but now operates independently of it.

In the latest financial update from Torrid's CEO, Lisa Harper, she shared that 70% of the store's sales are digital. Because of this, the brand plans to close nearly 200 brick-and-mortar stores by the end of this year to:

better align our current demand and sales channels.

We are waiting to hear back from Torrid HQ regarding whether New Jersey Torrid locations will be affected. Watch this space.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll