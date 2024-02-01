We're so fortunate to live in a state where you don't have to drive very far to find the most amazing restaurants. It's often hard to decide where to go on a Saturday night because there are so many great places to choose from in New Jersey.

It's always great when a New Jersey restaurant is recognized for excellence. This is very exciting news.

The nominations are in. No, I'm not talking Oscars, but rather the 2024 James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists.

It's often referred to as one of the most prestigious culinary awards. Just to be nominated is a HUGE honor.

Two New Jersey Chefs and one New Jersey restaurant are among the semifinalists.

The foundation's website states:

"The awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic Region semifinalists are Dane DeMarco of Gass & Main in Haddonfield and Nur-E Gulshan Rahman of Korai Kitchen in Jersey City.

Best New Restaurant in the Mid-Atlantic Region semifinalist is Lita in Aberdeen.

"It is the third restaurant from Neilly Robinson and Chef David Viana, the duo behind the beloved restaurant and cooking school." That according to their website.

Congratulations and good luck! The award ceremony takes place in Chicago on June 10th.

