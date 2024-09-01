New Jersey Drivers Think This Is Our Area’s Most Dreaded Road

The easy answer to the question of which road in Monmouth and Ocean Counties is ‘all of them’, but we dug a little deeper.

You can make a compelling argument for at least a dozen roads in our area that could proudly hold this title.

And frankly, each of those arguments would be correct.

What Are The Worst Roads In New Jersey?

To think that only one road should have the honor of being the most dreaded in Monmouth and Ocean Counties would be to underestimate just how bad our roads are.

We asked you to sift through all the factors that make a road dreaded, including road conditions, the drivers on that road, and the simple fact that we don’t have enough room on our area’s roads for all the cars that want to be on them.

With all that in mind, we asked you to narrow it down to just one road, so we could finally name the most dreaded road in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, and here is what you told us.

Your Comments On The Area's Worst Roads

Route 9 from Route 70 through to the parkway. They are putting in sidewalks while the road is like driving on a battlefield. They put pipes and such in years ago.. dug up Route 9.. and never properly paved the road. Honestly we are beating up our cars on that road. Send the car repair bills to the state of New Jersey.

The following are some more of the comments we received on our Facebook page talking about the most dreaded road in the area, which is Route 9 according to your comments.

Barbara

Rt 9 through Lakewood

Christine

Asbury circle and rt 36 through oceanport/Eatontown in summer

