Here Is Your Ultimate New Jersey Restaurant Bucket List For 2025

If you are a New Jersey foodie, here are 5 restaurants you need to try in 2025 if you haven't already.

We have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to great restaurants in New Jersey, so it's understandable if we can't get to them all.

New Jersey's Bucket List Restaurants For 2025

But we researched the opinions of foodie experts all over the state, and we came up with a list of 5 Garden State restaurants you have to try in the new year.

If you have tried them, congratulations, and please let us know what you thought of the ones you've been to.

If you haven't, then we feel we've formed a great bucket list for you for 2025. And here are the restaurants that have made our top 5 list, based on reviews by residents of New Jersey and local food experts.

The restaurants are listed in no particular order.

The Top 5 Can't-Miss NJ Restaurants For 2025

Scarborough Fair - there may be no restaurant in our state with a combination of great food and perfect ambiance than Scarborough Fair. A stunning dining experience in Sea Girt.

The Frog & the Peach - This amazing restaurant has been a New Brunswick staple for years, and it has never been better than it is now.

Elements - Every occasion is a special occasion at Elements in Princeton. The food is amazing and the wine list is extensive. And the 5-course tasting menu should not be missed.

Heirloom at the St. Laurent - The St. Laurent in Asbury Park is a 21+ social club, and the restaurant there, the Heirloom, gets rave reviews. One of its highlights is the amazing Sunday brunch.

Nicholas Barrel & Roost - This outstanding restaurant in Red Bank is famous for its bold menu and wonderfully casual atmosphere.

Here's to a great 2025. Enjoy!

