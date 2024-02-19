John Legend comes to NJ this summer: When and where

A Grammy is a prestigious award given for achievement in music. Whereas the Oscar is for achievement in the film industry. The Tony is awarded for those skilled in live theater and the Emmy is the coveted prize for critical success in television.

Imagine winning all four.

There are only 19 competitive EGOT winners on the planet. John Legend is one of them. And he’s performing in New Jersey this summer.

John Legend Performs at Signia by Hilton Atlanta Getty Images for Signia by Hilto loading...

Legend will bring his talents to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on June 21. “An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories” starts at 8 p.m.. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or the usual secondary markets like Vivid Seats and StubHub.

John Legend has become a household name to multiple generations thanks to his being a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.” For much of one season he coached New Jersey talent Mara Justine on the hit show.

The 72nd Miss Universe Competition - Show Getty Images loading...

Legend, who’s sold over 10 million albums and whose hits include “Love Me Now” and “Ordinary People” is touring through August 16 when he wraps up in California. If you can’t make the June 21 show he’ll be in Bethlehem, PA on June 22 at Wind Creek.

If you’re wondering about that EGOT status, other than the 12 Grammys he’s won he also received a Tony as co-producer of “Jitney” for Best Revival of a Play, an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory” for the movie “Selma” and an Emmy as producer of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar" Press Junket Getty Images loading...

I think he has the right last name.

