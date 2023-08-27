How Frightening Is The History Behind New Jersey’s Most Haunted Place?

Yes, it's still summer, but you already see the Halloween candy creeping onto the store shelves. That means it's time to crown this year's most haunted place in New Jersey.

You can't even get through Memorial Day weekend anymore before you start seeing back-to-school displays, and you're sipping pumpkin spice coffee in the first week of August, so it's definitely not too soon to be talking about the absolutely scariest and most haunted place in all of New Jersey.

You can't deny that if you're sipping pumpkin spice, you can't be mad that we're bringing this up. And after all, you'll need time to prepare for Halloween, especially if you're doing it right.

So, we found out from one source, Country Living, what they consider to be the most haunted place in the whole state of New Jersey, and here's what they think.

When you hear about this place, you're going feel that tingle go up your spine, and you're certainly going to get a little closer to someone you love.

The place that has been named the most haunted spot in New Jersey is the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, and there are some frightening stories from that building.

The story goes that the director of the facility used to believe that removing organs would help patients with mental issues and he used to perform those surgeries without the use of anesthesia.

Word has it that you can still hear the screams in the hallway to this day. And, yes, this 450-room facility is still in use.

